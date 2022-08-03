Consumers have been asked not to eat Trafo Bio Organic Tortilla Chips (Naturel) due to the possible presence of Tropane Alkaloids.

The Environmental Health Directorate said tropane alkaloids are naturally occurring toxins which are present in certain plant species. Adverse effects in humans can include changes in heart rate, dizziness, headache, and nausea. Contamination of food can occur if parts (mostly seeds) of tropane alkaloid-containing plant species are unintentionally harvested with agricultural crops.

The product comes in 200g packets with the durability dates from 15/08/2022 to 09/01/2023.