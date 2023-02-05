The Valletta Cultural Agency has launched its Programme for 2023 – a reimagined series of high-quality events including an exciting new production of the opera Tosca directed by the legendary José Cura, City of Colour: A programme of artistic installations in South Street, various exhibitions, concerts, as well as film screenings and other spectacular theatre productions.

New productions and collaborations see the participation of several artists, cultural organisations and the business community, all of which contribute to Valletta’s artistic, social and economic fabric.

The programme features Puccini’s Tosca taking place in partnership with Teatru Manoel which sees the participation of Kor Malta and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. This new production is designed, directed and featuring world class artist José Cura in the main part as Cavaradossi.

Another stellar production – Mary Spiteri: My Life – celebrates one of the island’s iconic singers, her life and career by means of a repertoire of songs and interviews. The Strada Stretta curated programme continues with great film classics - Manhattan (Woody Allen, 1979) and Ladri di Biciclette (Vittorio de Sica, 1948), which will be screened at Embassy Cinemas on February 6 and 13 respectively, as part of the series Tnejn Għat-Talkies which celebrates classic and memorable films in the heart of the capital. This programme is set to continue over the coming months.

The first performance as part of the Strada Stretta programme takes place on February 18. The Spirit of ’73 promises an evening of popular classics from the iconic seventies when disco, funk, soul, R&B, smooth jazz, jazz fusion and rock music were popular. This coincided with the time when Strait Street was at its peak. Taking place at The Silver Horse in Strait Street, the Spirit of ‘73 will bring to light the Street Collective, featuring David Cassar Torreggiani. This band is being brought together for a night of lively music and includes the participation of guest singers.

The Cultural Programme features several other collaborations on a grand scale which need little introduction including the Valletta Green Festival, Cinema City and Opera in the City – The Three Tenors. Following last year’s success, the Valletta Local Food Festival returns for a weekend of the finest local cuisine in the ambience of the Valletta Design Cluster.

Holy Week will see a traditional installation featuring hundreds of firebowls in St George’s Square and a production by well-known theatre personalities Joseph Galea and Carlos Farrugia – Fit-3:00PM which, while going beyond the traditional, links aspects of Maltese ritual and Holy Week cult practices.

The Agency is also working on an exhibition featuring Darren Tanti’s works – one of Malta’s most thought-provoking artists who focuses on the hyperreality and the integration of the digital into explorative painting techniques.

For more information about the Valletta Cultural Agency, its programme and events visit vca.gov.mt and the Valletta Cultural Agency Facebook page.