Once a symbol of Japan's advanced technology and economic power, Toshiba has been rocked by turbulence in recent years, and on Friday said it plans to split into three firms.

The industrial giant dates back to 1875 when its forerunner, a telegraph factory, operated in central Tokyo.

During Japan's tech boom of the 1980s, it developed into a vast conglomerate with businesses ranging from chip manufacturing equipment and escalators to storage devices and nuclear plants.

Here AFP charts Toshiba's recent highs and lows:

2015: Profit-padding scandal

Toshiba withdraws its earnings forecast in May, citing accounting problems on several infrastructure projects.

An external panel finds that high-level Toshiba staff were involved in "systematically" inflating profits by $1.2 billion between 2008 and 2014, pressuring underlings to cover up weak results.

The company president and other top executives resign over the ballooning scandal, as shares tank and thousands of jobs are cut.

2016: Asset sell-offs

The scandal hits Toshiba at a weak point after the 2008 financial crisis and 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which dealt a blow to its key atomic power division.

In a scramble to recover, the company sheds businesses including its medical devices unit, which Canon buys for nearly $6 billion.

Despite this, it suffers a record net loss of around $4.4 billion for the 2015/16 financial year.

2017: Westinghouse goes bust

Toshiba's US nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric, whose tech is used in around half the world's atomic reactors, goes bankrupt, largely owing to delays and cost overruns.

Strapped for cash, Toshiba is forced to try to sell part of the family silver -- its memory chip business, which accounts for around a quarter of annual revenue.

The conglomerate posts a net loss of $8.8 billion in 2016/17 as it faces the humiliating threat of being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

It raises $5.3 billion in new capital with foreign activist investors rushing in, but is demoted to the TSE's second section.

2018: Mega-sale of Toshiba Memory

After months of complications, the $21-billion sale of prized chip unit Toshiba Memory to a group led by US investor Bain Capital is completed.

Toshiba retains a 40% stake in the chip business, which is renamed Kioxia.

The deal is seen as crucial to keeping Toshiba afloat, even as the firm says it has bounced back into the black and avoided delisting by ceding assets and debts related to Westinghouse.

2019-2020: Shareholder pressure

Toshiba works on its financial woes and strengthens its governance, with a board composed of mostly external directors.

But the group faces pressure from activist shareholders who want to see faster growth and a clearer long-term strategy.

The crisis comes to a head after its 2020 annual general meeting, as some shareholders call for an independent inquiry into vote irregularities - a demand refused by company management.

April 2021: Surprise buyout offer

Having won a return to the TSE's first section, Toshiba says it has received a takeover offer from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners.

The offer, reportedly in excess of $20 billion, stirs tumult within the firm around allegations it is intended to blunt the influence of activist investors.

In a shock move, Toshiba's president Nobuaki Kurumatani, who previously worked for CVC, resigns - although he insists his decision is not related to the buyout controversy.

November 2021: Business split

Toshiba's board approves a plan to split the conglomerate into three companies, under pressure from activist investors to boost the value of the firm's stock.

The proposal aims to spin two companies off from the rest of Toshiba's operations within two years, with one focused on infrastructure and the second on devices.