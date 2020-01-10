Crystal Palace bolstered their options up front on Friday with the loan signing of Cenk Tosun from Everton until the end of the season.

The Turkish international joined the Toffees for a reported £27 million (32 million euros) two years ago, but has had a limited impact under four different managers at Goodison Park, scoring 10 goals in 51 appearances.

"We're delighted to have secured Cenk's services for the remainder of this season," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

"We've enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk's arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish.

"Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we've admired him for some time, so I'm very pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace."

Palace are ninth in the Premier League, just three points off the European places.

However, the Eagles have struggled for goals, scoring just 19 times in 21 games so far this season.