The Labour Party seized on a slip-up by Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Tuesday, saying his calls for a “truly independent magisterial inquiry” into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder revealed the PN’s state of “total confusion”.

“The Opposition Leader does not know what he is talking about,” the PL said. “Everyone who has followed this case knows that a magisterial inquiry is already under way”.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb assassination in October 2017. A magisterial inquiry into the case began immediately after the murder. It is being led by magistrate Neville Camilleri.

Last month, the government relented to international pressure and appointed a public inquiry to look into the case, though its composition and terms of reference have been criticised by the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly.

Dr Delia made his demand for a “truly independent magisterial inquiry” into the case in a tweet which highlighted the government’s silence following a report in The Sunday Times of Malta revealing that a major businessman is among the key suspects investigators working the Caruana Galizia case are focusing on.

'At least he speaks'

A PN spokesman indirectly confirmed that Dr Delia had meant to make reference to the public inquiry, rather than magisterial one.

“At least Dr Delia speaks, unlike the government,” the spokesman told Times of Malta.

The Labour Party, however, argued that Dr Delia had been thrust into confusion by warring factions within his own party and was now “making demands that do not make sense”.

“He can’t even get the basics right, let alone trust him with taking decisions,” the PL said.