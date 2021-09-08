A total of 71 turtles hatched from a nest found at Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo, the environmental regulator said on Wednesday.

Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) officials together with Nature Trust – FEE Malta (NTM) and other volunteers opened the nest late on Tuesday to document the hatching results.

The nest was only discovered late on Friday night, when a member of the public came across turtle hatchlings emerging from it and reported it to authorities. A total of 22 turtles were counted at the time.

The ERA had subsequently created a protective barrier around the nest with a path to the sea and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of the site.

Photo: ERA

The nest was finally opened on Tuesday night.

Five live healthy turtles that were still in the nest were immediately released to the sea.

The 71 turtles were the first turtle hatchlings to be reported in 2021 so far, following a record-breaking number of turtle eggs that hatched the previous year.

The Ramla nest was close to one discovered last year at the Gozitan bay.

The ERA thanked Nature Trust Malta for their work to ensure the conservation of turtles.