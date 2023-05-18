A board tasked with monitoring conditions inside the Safi detentions centre has slammed the “totally unhygienic” state of the block used to distribute food supplies.

The Safi centre, used to detain asylum seekers, has long been at the centre of claims of inhumane conditions.

Access to the centre by NGOs is tightly controlled and restricted.

In its 2022 report on conditions at the centre, the monitoring board for detained persons repeated many of the same recommendations it has been making for years about how to improve conditions for detainees.

Despite noting the “ongoing” refurbishment programme at the centre, the board said the room used for the distribution of food supplies is not adequate and totally unhygienic.

The board said sufficient personnel should be present at the detention centre at all times to properly ensure the rights of detainees. It also urged the authorities to ensure detainees are given adequate time to take part in “purposeful activities”. Staff at the centre should be given a “clear message” that the use of excessive force, verbal abuse and provocative behaviour will not be tolerated.

The board said the authorities should ensure an adequate supply of mattresses are in store at all times, and these mattresses should be fire resistant and easy to clean.

Other recommendation include the continuous training of custodial staff in first aid, and regular risk assessments on safety and security. The board’s recommendations were sent to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

In a 2021 visit to Malta, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights was left “struck by the deplorable situation” in one of the blocks at the detention centre.

Dunja Mijatović urged the authorities to take immediate action to ensure dignified conditions for all those living at the centre.

“I call on the authorities to focus on investing in alternatives to detention and to ensure that no children or vulnerable people are detained,” she said.

The commissioner also called for independent monitoring of detention centres and unhindered access for NGOs to provide support and assistance to detainees.