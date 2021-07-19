Outspoken Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso regretted Monday having been unable to defend himself amid an online campaign by some Tottenham Hotspur fans accusing him of being homophobic and racist.

The 2006 World Cup winner had looked set to succeed Jose Mourinho as manager of the Premier League side before the accusations.

“I had to accept a story that hurt me more than any defeat or suspension,” Gattuso told Il Messaggero.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta