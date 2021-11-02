Tottenham on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs moved quickly to hire the Italian, who has signed an initial 18-month contract, after firing Nuno on Monday after just four months in charge.

Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2016/17, had been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season, having just won the Serie A title.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.”

