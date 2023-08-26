Tottenham’s bright start under Ange Postecoglou continued as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski struck in a 2-0 win at Bournemouth to go top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s men have so far shrugged off the departure of the club’s all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich with new signing Maddison at the heart of most of their good work.

The England international’s first Tottenham goal on 17 minutes was just reward for the visitor’s dominance of the first half.

