Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has criticised football chiefs for putting players’ health at risk with a relentless fixture schedule as the Italian battles his club’s mounting injury list.

Conte will be without Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Cristian Romero for Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

The trio face a race against time to be fit for the World Cup, which starts in Qatar on November 20.

Conte also has fitness doubts over Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura, with Dejan Kulusevski potentially returning this weekend after last playing for Spurs in mid-September.

Having repeatedly criticised FIFA’s decision to play the World Cup mid-season, Conte has now turned his fire on the Premier League and European governing body UEFA for the “impossible situation” they have created with games every few days.

He also questioned why the English Football League have arranged the League Cup fourth round just days after the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.

