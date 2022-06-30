Tottenham are set to further bolster their attacking options with the signing of Richarlison from Everton in a deal that could rise to £60 million ($73 million), according to reports in the British media on Thursday.

The Athletic reported that a £50 million initial fee has been agreed with £10 million more in add-ons for the Brazilian international.

Richarlison joined Everton for £50 million from Watford in 2018.

The 25-year-old scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for the Toffees, crucially netting six times in his final nine games of last season to keep the Merseyside club in the Premier League.

