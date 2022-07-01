Tottenham completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton on a five-year deal for a fee that could reportedly rise to £60 million ($73 million) on Friday.

The Brazilian international will add greater depth to the Spurs forward line, although he has a tough task ahead to dislodge either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min from his two favoured positions up front and on the left of the attack.

Tottenham will pay an initial £50 million fee with a further £10 million in performance-related bonuses.

Richarlison becomes Spurs’ fourth signing of the transfer window after Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta