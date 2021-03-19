Tottenham were branded “a disgrace” by captain Hugo Lloris after an embarrassing Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb left manager Jose Mourinho fighting to keep his job.

Spurs travelled to the Croatian capital holding a 2-0 first-leg lead and Mourinho showed no signs of complacency with his team selection, with Lloris and Harry Kane named in a strong line-up.

But two goals from Mislav Orsic forced the game into extra-time before the Croatian international completed a brilliant hat-trick to complete a miserable night for Mourinho’s men.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta