Tottenham bounced back from a shock Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday to rekindle their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

One route back into the Champions League next season for Spurs disappeared on a miserable night in the Croatian capital in midweek as Mourinho’s men lost 3-0 after extra-time to surrender a 2-0 first leg lead.

The manner of defeat and the harsh words of Mourinho and captain Hugo Lloris afterwards sparked speculation over how long the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss would be given to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around.

