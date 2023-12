Manchester City were stunned by a depleted Tottenham as Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th minute equaliser earned Spurs a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Etihad on Sunday.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou insisted he would not relent from his philosophy of relentless attacking football despite facing the might of City with a mounting injury crisis and earned his reward.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min scored at both ends inside the opening 10 minutes.

