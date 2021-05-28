Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino – currently boss of Paris Saint-Germain – about a return to the club, according to widespread reports in the British press on Friday.

The 49-year-old left Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who was sacked last month.

Media reports say it is understood the London club have spoken to the Argentine, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG in January, regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge in London.

PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals but won the French Cup.

