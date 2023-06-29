Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester in a deal worth 40 million pounds (46.3m euros) plus add-ons.

The 26-year-old England international signed a five-year deal.

Maddison began his career with Coventry City before joining Norwich City in January, 2016. He moved to Leicester in 2018 and in five seasons made 203 appearances, scored 55 goals and helped win the FA Cup. He scored 10 goals last season as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League

He has three England caps.

Maddison’s creativity will boost a Spurs squad that has lacked a player in his mould since Christian Eriksen left in 2020.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com