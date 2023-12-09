Ange Postecoglou said his Tottenham team will stick to their attacking principles despite a damaging run of results that has caused a tumble down the Premier League table.

Spurs were early pacesetters in the English top flight but have lost four of their past five games and have slipped to fifth, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Worryingly, they have taken the lead in every one of those matches, including Thursday’s 2-1 home defeat by West Ham, but have failed to win any of them — last week they drew 3-3 draw at Manchester City.

But Postecoglou, in his first season in charge, said he would stick to his philosophy as he prepares to welcome Newcastle to London on Sunday.

