Gareth Bale's agents are talking to Tottenham about a deal that would see the Real Madrid forward return to his former club.

Bale has been frozen out by Real manager Zinedine Zidane and the Wales star said earlier this month that he was open to joining a Premier League side.

It had been reported in England that Tottenham and Manchester United were interested in signing Bale.

Now Tottenham have opened discussions with Bale's representatives about a potential move, likely to be a loan but with a permanent deal not ruled out at this stage.

"Gareth still loves Spurs," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told BBC Sport Wales on Tuesday.

"We are talking. It's where he wants to go."

Bale has two years left on a contract that pays him around £600,000 per week at Real.

