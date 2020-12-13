Tottenham wasted the chance to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League as Jeffrey Schlupp’s equaliser nine minutes from time earned a deserved 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Spurs do remain top by a point, but could be usurped later on Sunday by Liverpool ahead of a clash between the two at Anfield on Wednesday.
Jose Mourinho’s men were punished for sitting on their lead after Harry Kane’s long-range shot caught out Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal on 23 minutes.
