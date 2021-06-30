Tottenham on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, ending their long search for a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have been without a permanent manager since Mourinho was sacked in April, with former player Ryan Mason taking charge for the rest of last season.

Nuno, 47, has penned a two-year deal at the north London club.

“When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy,” he said.

