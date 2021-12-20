Tottenham Hotspur’s European campaign for this season is over after UEFA awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory in their final Europa Conference League group match on Monday.

Spurs were unable to fulfil the December 9 fixture due to a swathe of Covid-19 cases in the squad.

As a result they finish third in the group behind group winners Rennes who progress directly to the last 16 and Dutch side Vitesse who now face Rapid Vienna in a knockout play-off.

“The Uefa Appeals Body took the following decision: to declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3,” read the UEFA statement.

