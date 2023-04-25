Tottenham’s players have offered to reimburse fans the cost of their match tickets from Sunday’s 6-1 hammering at Newcastle as they offered a public apology on Tuesday.

Spurs were 5-0 down inside 21 minutes at St James’ Park in a performance that cost interim manager Cristian Stellini his job after less than a month in charge.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn’t good enough,” the Tottenham squad said in a club statement.

More details on SportsDesk.