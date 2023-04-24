Tottenham sacked interim manager Cristian Stellini on Monday after chairman Daniel Levy branded Sunday’s 6-1 defeat at Newcastle “wholly unacceptable”.

Stellini, who was only put in charge last month after his former boss Antonio Conte left the club, will be replaced by Ryan Mason with immediate effect.

Conte’s long-term assistant won only one of his four games in charge, dealing what appears a fatal blow to Spurs’ chances of Champions League football next season.

Tottenham still sit fifth in the Premier League but are six points adrift of the top four and have played at least one game more than the sides directly above them.

A difficult season hit a new low at St James’ Park as Spurs were 5-0 down after just 21 minutes.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable,” said Levy in a club statement.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...