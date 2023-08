Tottenham bolstered their defence ahead of the new Premier League season with the signing of Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old will reportedly cost an initial 40 million euros (£34.5 million, $44 million) with potential add-ons taking the total deal to 50 million euros.

Van de Ven started his career with Volendam before leaving his homeland to join Wolfsburg in 2021.

