Tottenham Hotspur have signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

The 33-year-old will join the north London side when his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June after agreeing a two-year deal.

“We are delighted to announce the transfer of Ivan Perisic,” said a Spurs statement.

“The vastly experienced Croatia international will join the club on 1 July following the expiration of his contract at Internazionale and has agreed a deal that will run until 2024.”

