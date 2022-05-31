Tottenham Hotspur have signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.
The 33-year-old will join the north London side when his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June after agreeing a two-year deal.
“We are delighted to announce the transfer of Ivan Perisic,” said a Spurs statement.
“The vastly experienced Croatia international will join the club on 1 July following the expiration of his contract at Internazionale and has agreed a deal that will run until 2024.”
