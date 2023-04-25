Next season’s European club rugby finals will be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, organisers announced Tuesday.

The 62,850-capacity ground will host the European Challenge Cup final and the European Champions Cup final on May 24 and May 25, 2024 respectively.

Opened in 2019, the stadium has already staged several rugby fixtures, including two Premiership matches involving Saracens and a Barbarians v All Blacks XV game.

It has also been the venue for heavyweight world title boxing bouts involving Britain’s Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...