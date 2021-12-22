Tottenham manager Antonio Conte described UEFA’s decision throw his side out of the Europa Conference League as “incredible” and suggested Spurs will launch an appeal through the courts.

Spurs were handed a 3-0 defeat for their final group stage match against Rennes after the match was postponed due to a wave of positive coronavirus cases among Tottenham players and staff.

A new date before the deadline of December 31 could then not be agreed between the clubs.

Tottenham had needed to win their final game against the French side, who had already secured top spot in the group, to progress ahead of Vitesse Arnhem.

