Tottenham Hotspur will face a trip to Bulgaria in the Europa League second qualifying round in September after being paired with Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Monday’s draw.

The tie will be played on Thursday, September 17, five days after Jose Mourinho’s side kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Everton. They are due to play away at Southampton on Sunday, September 20.

