Tottenham Hotspur’s match against coronavirus-ravaged Aston Villa has been postponed with Jose Mourinho’s men instead set to face Fulham in a rearranged fixture on Wednesday.

Fulham’s match against Spurs on December 30 was itself postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among Scott Parker’s squad.

“Following Aston Villa’s request to rearrange the fixture, and due to the number of players and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club, the Premier League had no other option than to reschedule the match,” the Premier League said in a statement on Monday.

