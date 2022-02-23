As the women’s game continues to catch up in every angle of the world, there is one country who is keen on becoming a reference point in its continent.

Ranked 78th in the world, Morocco have embarked on a journey which they hope will guide them to triumph in next summer’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco, who will host this year’s African showpiece for women’s teams, have only qualified twice for this competition – in 1998 and 2000.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.