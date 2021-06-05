Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of appointing Antonio Conte as their new head coach seem to have faded on Friday night after it was reported that the English Premier League club have decided to end negotiations with the Italian coach.

SkySports News reported that on Friday evening negotiations between the two parties were at a standstill with Spurs holding concerns over some of Conte’s demands including a reluctance to work with promising young players at the club.

Despite Tottenham’s decision of halting talks with Conte, Fabio Paratici, who left Juventus last month and worked with Conte between 2011 and 2014, remains close to joining Spurs as their new sporting director.

