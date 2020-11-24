Jesmond Zerafa warned that Valletta FC might have to take some tough decisions if the club is to revive their title challenge this season as the Citizens prepare to face Sirens in a rescheduled Premier League match at the Centenary Stadium this evening (kick-off: 7.30pm).

Valletta head into the match on the back of a poor run of results as the Citizens have just one win to show from their last five matches.

In fact, after their defeat to Gżira United, Jesmond Zerafa’s men were involved in three draws to Hibernians (1-1), Sta Lucia (1-1) and Gudja United (0-0) which left the team in seventh place on 12 points, five adrift of joint-leaders Gżira United and Hibernians.

The match against Sirens, who also have been struggling for form in recent weeks and are coming off the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to league newcomers Żejtun Corinthians, could represent as a perfect opportunity to put their campaign back on track.

“It’s clear that our results have not been good enough in recent weeks,” Zerafa told The Times of Malta.

