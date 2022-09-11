The 2022-23 BOV Premier League kicked off amid the euphoria of the excellent showings of Maltese clubs in the UEFA Conference League this summer. Malta national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia spoke with Valhmor Camilleri on the challenges ahead and said that tough decisions need to be taken if Maltese football is to continue to grow…

Devis Mangia has been working as Malta national teams’ head coach and technical director for more than three years now and during this time there has been a notable improvement in the results achieved both by the senior selection at international level.

Clubs are also slowly starting to make huge strides forward in UEFA club competitions. This summer Ħamrun Spartans became the first Maltese team to reach the Play Off Round while Hibernians and Gżira United progressed to the third qualifying round of the same competition – a first for the game in Malta.

Mangia said that he was pleased to see such achievements from these three Maltese clubs. He has no doubt that it’s another sign of the improvement the ‘Beautiful Game’ is going through here and is a major boost ahead of the crucial UEFA Nations League clash against Estonia this month.

