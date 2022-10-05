The Malta U-19’s selection launched their 2022/2023 UEFA Women’s U-19’s European Championship qualifications with a 10-0 defeat against giants Norway, in Portugal.

As expected, Frank Schembri’s side find the going tough against the 2022 runners-up who are one of the favourites for the final crown in next year’s finals in Belgium.

The Maltese side are making their debut in League A having finished as the best runners-up in the previous edition of this tournament.

