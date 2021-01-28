The Malta Under-21 team will face Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Lithuania in Group C of the 2021-23 European Championship qualifying campaign, scheduled to kick off in March.
The Malta U-21 team will be led by a new coach in this upcoming competition with Gilbert Agius taking over from the long-serving Silvio Vella who will be taking up a new role within the Malta FA technical sector.
