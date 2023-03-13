The 2024 Tour de France will finish with a taxing time-trial from Monaco to Nice, a far cry from the traditional champagne procession and sprint up the Champs-Elysees, organisers revealed on Monday.

Due to the Paris Olympics, next year’s edition ends on the Cote d’Azur, the first time since 1905 that it will not reach its conclusion on the streets of the capital.

ASO, who run the event, had already unveiled the new look to the cycling spectacular in December.

On Monday they released the route for the closing 35.2km race against the clock which promises to serve up a rattling climax to the Tour that starts for the first time in Italy.

