In the 3×3 event which tipped off on Wednesday, Malta made a troubled debut on homecourt in both the men’s and women’s competition but managed to register their first win when the men's team beat Cyprus 21-18.

The women took the court first to face Cyprus and it was the visitors who dominated the opening stages against Malta’s players. However, the outlook changed as the game wore on and Malta took the lead midway through the encounter. In spite of this, points in the final minutes meant Cyprus took the game 15-14 at the final buzzer.

Luxembourg came next against Malta and this time, they proved too strong for the Maltese women and they won the game after the 21-point scoreline was reached for a final score of 21-8 after a commanding display.

