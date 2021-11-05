Mezzodi Valletta, a Valletta restaurant that was recently awarded a Michelin Plate, said it will be temporarily closed following a "tough two years" and because of the "current market conditions".

On a Facebook post on Friday, the owners said they are working to find a new location to return "bigger and better".

“It has been a tough two years for all of us and we are going to miss our beautiful spot in the fabulous city of Valletta and at the beautiful Domus Zamittello, but with the current market conditions we have had no choice but to revise our business model and product.”

Back in April, the family-run, Italian food based restaurant was one of five restaurants rewarded a Michelin plate. The plate symbol denotes restaurants where one will experience “fresh ingredients, capably prepared- simply a good meal”.

The owners said their other two outlets, Giuseppi’s Bar & Bistro in Naxxar, and Rubino, also in Valletta, will remain open.

The pandemic has left the catering industry on its knees after a number of restaurants have had to partially shut down following a staffing crisis.

Restaurant owners have said they are finding it difficult to recruit employees, especially after the exodus of foreign workers driven by the pandemic.