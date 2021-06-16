Gżira United, Birkirkara and Mosta FC discovered their fate in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round when the draw was held on Wednesday.

Gżira United have been handed a tough draw as should the Maroons manage to overcome Andorran side UE San Julia they will be up against Croatian side Rijeka.

The Maroons have some fond memories of facing Croatian sides as two seasons ago they managed to produce a major upset when they knocked out Hajduk Split.

