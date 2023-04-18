Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has signed a fresh deal with Jumbo-Visma that runs until 2027, the Dutch cycling team said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Dane edged Tadej Pogacar to the Tour de France title in 2022 after an epic struggle, and was runner-up to the Slovenian the season before.

“I’m excited to continue growing within the team,” said Vingegaard, a former fish factory worker.

“The feeling I had, standing on top of the podium, was fantastic.

“My goal is to go for many more wins. In the Tour but also in other races to come.”

He joined in 2019 and has since played a key part in Jumbo becoming cycling’s most powerful team, alongside riders including Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert.

Vingegaard was the toast of Denmark last July when the Tour de France opened with three days in the Scandinavian country.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...