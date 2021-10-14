The spectator behind one of the biggest pile-ups in Tour de France history goes on trial Thursday charged with injuring dozens of riders on the cycling race’s first day last June.

The 31-year-old French woman, whose identity was withheld after she was targeted by a torrent of online abuse, has already told prosecutors of being ashamed at her “stupidity”.

She was hoping to get a sign noticed by TV cameras saying “Allez, Opi-Omi”, using the German terms for “grandpa and granny,” a nod to her family’s German roots.

But she stepped out too far in front of the tightly packed peloton as it sped along a narrow road toward the finish at Landerneau in western France.

