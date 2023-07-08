Mark Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France on Saturday ending his quest to overtake the all-time record for stage wins as Denmark’s Mads Pedersen won a sprint for stage eight in Limoges.

A dejected Cavendish was taken away in an ambulance long before former world champion Pedersen won a bunched sprint ahead of Belgian duo Jasper Philipsen and Wout van Aert in central France.

Pedersen was swift to hail Cavendish who was racing in what is likely to be his final Tour de France in an effort to break the record of 34 stage wins he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

“It’s sad a legend like him ends his Tour like that,” said the 27-year-old Trek–Segafredo rider.

