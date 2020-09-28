Prospective tour guides will soon have to face a board of examiners before they are issued a licence to escort tourists around Malta and Gozo.

Addressing a virtual symposium marking the 40th anniversary of the Malta Union of Tourist Guides, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia said that in the coming months a new code of ethics will be introduced for guides, while those who apply for a licence will face a board of examinations that will evaluate their academic qualifications and competence.

Additionally, there will also be new standards and a licence for museum docents and group leaders who accompany English language students.

In a statement, the ministry said Farrugia Portelli acknowledged that the industry was facing a series of challenges about which she was collaborating with the Institute for Tourism Studies and the MUTG.

Addressing the same event, Paul Spiteri from MUTG flagged the impact of irregular guides on the economy, because lack of qualifications could lead to a loss of income for the state and the guides themselves.