The 26th edition of the Tour ta’ Malta will be held this week between Friday and Sunday, where a good number of foreign participants are expected.

The Tour returns after a two-year absence after organisers were forced to postpone it due to COVID-19.

Over the years, the Tour has served as a good opportunity for local cyclists to compete against foreigners to not only gain experience but also to improve their levels.

Apart from local clubs, the foreign legion includes clubs from France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark and Belgium while there will be a debut of the Amore e vita – KIBAG-Obor team which was set up on the initiative of St John Paul II.

The women’s category is set to be a battle between Briton Mathilde Pauls, the 2018 winner, and Marie Claire Aquilina who triumphed in 2016 and 2017.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta