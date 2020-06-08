Use your smartphone, tablet or PC to explore design processes at Audi with the new “Insight Audi Design” live stream. The interactive discovery tour has now been added to the online tours at www.audi.stream.

Experienced tour guides present the "Insight Audi Design” live stream from a studio and explain the Audi design philosophy. Using video sequences, they explain how the designers work and show how the team is developing the design language of the future. The guides answer questions in dialogue and construct the roughly 20-minute live stream according to the wishes and interests of the participants. Interested parties can choose a suitable date for “Insight Audi Design” online at www.audi.stream.

The interactive guided tours on AudiStream are free of charge; fees may be charged for internet access, however, depending on the selected provider. The new “Insight Audi Design” live stream starts with presentation in German and an English version will follow.

With AudiStream, Audi is the first manufacturer to offer online discovery tours. The “Insight Audi Design” stream complements the “Audi live at the Ingolstadt factory” online tour. This virtual factory tour has been offered since November 2019 and provides insights into selected production sections as well as technical highlights of the brand.