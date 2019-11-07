The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Manoel Theatre will be presenting the concert East, West and Halfway Back, under the baton of MPO artistic director Raoul Lay, on Saturday.

The programme features works by composers from different countries: Dmitri Shostakovich (Russia), Charles Ives (US) and Maurice Ravel (France).

Shostakovich’s loved String Quartet No. 8, arranged for orchestra by Rudolf Barshai, is an autobiographical essay full of emotion and melancholy.

The central part of the concert includes two works by Charles Ives originally paired together as Two Contemplations. The first piece evokes “the sounds of nature and happenings” whereas The Unanswered Question offers an example of the universal religion Ives conceived.

French pianist Roger Muraro also interprets Ravel’s light-hearted Piano Concerto, composed “in the spirit of Mozart and and Saint-Saëns”.

The concert leads the orchestra to the MPO Moscow Tour, under the patronage of President George Vella.

East, West and Halfway Back will be held at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets can be acquired through www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or from Teatru Manoel’s box office.