In normal times, we would now be experiencing the start of the peak phase of the tourist season. Of course, these are not normal times.

The country has been battered by a medical emergency that quickly turned into an economic one.

Thankfully, the fiscal measures taken by the government have cushioned the worst effects on those employed in the industry. The vaccine success in most European countries has given good reason to hope that the worst will soon be over and that, by the end of this year, tourist numbers will start to pick up significantly. But there is still substantial uncertainty that could frustrate operators and workers alike in this vital sector of the island’s economy.

The UK market remains a crucially important element for our tourism industry. Unfortunately, the emergence and quick spread of the Indian COVID variant in the UK has dampened our initial enthusiasm that Malta could soon be included in the green list for UK travellers.

The UK medical authorities are now advising their citizens not to travel even to green-listed countries unless necessary.

The tourism authorities, represented by Minister Clayton Bartolo and the chairman and CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, keep sounding upbeat, promising that they are doing their best to have Malta included in the UK green list as early as possible.

They should harbour no illusions about their influence in this matter and should not be blamed if this does not happen quite soon. What matters more is their long-term plans for the industry.

Bartolo announced the formation of a think tank to help make the island a “centre of touristic excellence”. He argues: “We do not want this to be a buzzword but a mentality for how we will start working from today for the benefit of future generations.”

Many frustrated analysts of the industry might not be so impressed by this apparent new sense of urgency to banish mediocrity, which is the unacknowledged hallmark of the government’s tourism strategy. They rightly ask whether, this time, the minister and his MTA officials will walk the talk and show true commitment to making the tough decisions that are needed to inject new life into the industry.

The word excellence is often abused in business communication. Excellence means greatness – the very best. What is hampering us from achieving excellence in this vital industry?

It is the ongoing destruction of our rural and urban environment. It is the lack of political will to enforce sensible civic regulations against those who think they can break these regulations with impunity. It is the tolerance of low standards of service provided by different operators in the industry.

It is the uglification of our coastline by those who feel they have a right to occupy public land for their exclusive use.

It is never too late to recalibrate our tourism strategy. Hopefully, the new think tank will not resort to platitudes that are not backed by a steely political determination to invest in best practice to promote excellence.

The think tank members need to have the independence of thought to rock the boat if this is what is required to shake policymakers and operators out of the delusion that what the industry needs is higher visitor numbers.

The tourism industry may be suffering from groupthink, ignoring the realities that challenge its future.

It is time to walk the talk if we want an industry that adds more value for those who visit the island and for the local community that hosts them.