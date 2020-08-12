Twelve establishments have been found in breach of published COVID-19 protocols and will be subject to legal action, the Malta Tourism Authority said.

It said on Wednesday its Compliance and Regulatory directorate conducted over 500 inspections at various establishments and organised events in the past week including weddings, a sporting event and cultural events.

The directorate has been entrusted with carrying out checks to confirm that the published standards for gatherings and events are being adhered to.

Following the submission of a risk assessment and its subsequent approval by the MTA and health authorities, events are randomly inspected by MTA officials.

Such events include weddings, festivals, concerts and exhibitions.

The directorate is responsible to certify that establishments in these categories are compliant and then monitor them to ascertain that the protocols are maintained.

The directorate has also been tasked with certifying and monitoring all organisations registered as clubs, even though these are not licensed by the Malta Tourism Authority.

The inspections and checks are reserved to the confines of the establishments.

The directorate has also been assigned responsibilities related to Covid-19 measures in connection with the protocols issued for the re-opening of Malta’s tourism infrastructure comprising collective accommodation, holiday furnished premises, catering establishments and beaches, beach establishments and beach concessions.

The MTA said it will continue these inspections across the Maltese Islands in the coming days and weeks in an effort to ascertain compliance by all.

Anyone who encounters breaches can inform the authority on its Tourism COVID-19 helpline 2169 2447 or by email to tourismcovid-19helpline@visitmalta.com.